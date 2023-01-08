The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,170 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.08% of Walt Disney worth $144,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

