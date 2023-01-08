Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $450,000 Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 398,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,210,000 after purchasing an additional 126,699 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 139.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 271,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 184,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,271,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $363.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.30 and its 200-day moving average is $361.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $547.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

