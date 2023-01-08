Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $463,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.83.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

