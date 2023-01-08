Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7,538.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,361 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.00% of Allegion worth $79,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,007,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,409,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 676,606 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,707,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,459,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Allegion by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,199,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,386,000 after purchasing an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.22.

ALLE stock opened at $111.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.93.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

