Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 575,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,924 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $52,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.