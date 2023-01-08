Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.90.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of LSI stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

