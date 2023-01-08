CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Position Lessened by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,686,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,451 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $41,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.