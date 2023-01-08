Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,807,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 90,728 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.49% of EQT worth $73,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EQT by 8.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in EQT during the second quarter valued at $728,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.41.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

