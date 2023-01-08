Van ECK Associates Corp Has $52.66 Million Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,928,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.09% of MP Materials worth $52,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MP. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 60.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials Trading Up 6.5 %

MP stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a current ratio of 18.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. Cowen cut their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.