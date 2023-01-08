Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.38% of State Street worth $85,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.92.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.12.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

