Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,176,485 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,896,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,176,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $68,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -22.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

