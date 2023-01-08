Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys New Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 150,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prospect Capital by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSEC stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

