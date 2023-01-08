Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,234 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $54,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DAR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.55.

NYSE DAR opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

