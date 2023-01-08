Van ECK Associates Corp Has $85.41 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 54,023 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.62% of Skyworks Solutions worth $85,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 56,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 53.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $159.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

