Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 222,558 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $78,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,049,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $847,508,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,966,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,231,000 after buying an additional 1,284,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock valued at $32,972,495. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

NYSE ADM opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $65.64 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

