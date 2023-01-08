MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7,501.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,316 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.93% of MarketAxess worth $77,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MarketAxess by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,342 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 7,823.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 131,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,715,000 after buying an additional 130,032 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.33.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $314.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.