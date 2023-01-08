Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,014,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 806,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 9.26% of Coeur Mining worth $88,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 202,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $182.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cormark dropped their target price on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

