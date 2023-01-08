US Bancorp DE Sells 88,733 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,733 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $62,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $86.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

