Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $274.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

