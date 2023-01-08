Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,718,625 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2,099.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,718,625 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $88,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 2.6 %

Fortinet stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.