KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 8,902 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,188 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,263,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,239,000 after buying an additional 5,592,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,384,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,807,000 after buying an additional 1,736,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,347,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,045,000 after buying an additional 838,229 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.60 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

