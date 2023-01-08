The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.83% of Toro worth $74,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Toro by 37.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $112.84 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $115.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average of $95.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

