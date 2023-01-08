Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,540,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,304 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $60,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Hovde Group lowered their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FSK stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.98%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

