KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys 1,736 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,045 shares of company stock worth $47,963,681. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

