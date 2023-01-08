KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

