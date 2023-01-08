Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after buying an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after buying an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 974,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,624,000 after purchasing an additional 550,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

