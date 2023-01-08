US Bancorp DE Has $88.33 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,068 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.42% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $88,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IGSB stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.