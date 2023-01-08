Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 530,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 60,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.8 %

HON stock opened at $210.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

