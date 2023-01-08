Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in HSBC by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 530 ($6.39) to GBX 570 ($6.87) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 680 ($8.19) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.05) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.67.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

