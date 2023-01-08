Van ECK Associates Corp Has $105.50 Million Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,329,994 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.69% of Tenaris worth $105,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tenaris by 3,518.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Tenaris by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,601,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,759,000 after buying an additional 1,231,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 24.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,474,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,260,000 after buying an additional 683,274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tenaris by 700.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tenaris by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332,385 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TS opened at $33.11 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 16.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenaris from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Tenaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

