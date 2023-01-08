Van ECK Associates Corp Has $98.46 Million Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085,344 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,253,976 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.55% of NOV worth $98,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NOV by 195.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV Price Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $21.75 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 725.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

