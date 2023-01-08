Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $900,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.20.

In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $321.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

