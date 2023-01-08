Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3,658.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 692,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after purchasing an additional 638,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,277,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,676,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,752,000 after purchasing an additional 260,955 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.82 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank upgraded Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

BXP stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

