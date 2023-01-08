Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 721 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.20.

In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock worth $9,796,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $321.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average of $282.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

