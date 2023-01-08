Index Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,369 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day moving average is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

