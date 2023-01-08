Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 912.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.20.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,822. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $321.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $339.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.98.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

