Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $445.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $730.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $431.49.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

