Simmons Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Simmons Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 568,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 856,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,693,000 after buying an additional 163,661 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average is $126.42. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $144.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

