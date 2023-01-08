Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,428,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 276,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

