Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,368.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $214.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $311.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.