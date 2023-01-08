Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $1,114,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 67,295 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.3% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 266,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

