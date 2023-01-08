Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

