The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,114.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
