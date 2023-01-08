The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 358.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $317,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $42.29 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,114.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

