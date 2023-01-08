Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Republic Services by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $128.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

