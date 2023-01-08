Keybank National Association OH Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.71.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.