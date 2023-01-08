Keybank National Association OH Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.25. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,799,514.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

