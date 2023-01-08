Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $13.02 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $490.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $525.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.