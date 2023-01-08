Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,640,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,963,000 after purchasing an additional 417,241 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after acquiring an additional 202,972 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $67.49 and a twelve month high of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

