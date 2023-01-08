Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,003 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 15.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,964,000 after acquiring an additional 501,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Price Performance

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James O’boyle acquired 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.