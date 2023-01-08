Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $931,195,000 after purchasing an additional 439,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,404,000 after acquiring an additional 141,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

NYSE:SLB opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

